Elle Macpherson appeared to hang up on an interview live on Australian radio on Tuesday, September 10.

The Australian supermodel, 60, seemingly terminated a phone-in interview with B105 Brisbane FM presenters Stav Davidson, Loren Barry and Matty Acton after being asked an uncomfortable question, per multiple reports including the Daily Mail and News.com.au.

Acton noted that Macpherson lives in Miami and asked if she still votes in Australian elections “from overseas.” Per a clip published by the Mail, Macpherson responded, “I’m not getting drawn into politics on morning radio,”

Acton then clarified, “I’m not gonna ask you who you’re voting for. I’m just thinking about the logistics of how you’ve got to do that if you’re living in Miami.”

Macpherson replied, “Do you know what … I’m so sorry, these guys are calling me. … Can we come back to this?”

According to News.com.au, Macpherson then terminated the call.

“I don’t reckon she’s calling us back,” Davidson remarked, per the outlet. “We just got ghosted by Elle MacPherson. I think that’s the highlight of my career.”

The model and actress made headlines recently after revealing her secret battle with breast cancer after being diagnosed seven years ago while undergoing a lumpectomy.

Macpherson said she was advised to undergo a mastectomy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and breast reconstruction surgery, but she decided not to treat the cancer with traditional medicine. Instead, she decided on “an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach” after praying and meditating on a beach in Miami.

“Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder,” Macpherson wrote in her new memoir, Elle, per an excerpt published by Women’s Weekly.

“Sometimes an authentic choice from the heart makes no sense to others … but it doesn’t have to,” she added. “People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer. It was time for deep, inner reflection. And that took courage.”

During a Monday, September 9, interview on Australia’s Today show, Macpherson clarified that she did seek professional medical advice before forgoing chemotherapy.

“Just to be clear, I sought a lot of medical advice,” she said. “It was very interesting, because every doctor has a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of breast cancer.”

She continued: “There was no clear path and there [were] no guarantees either way. So, I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me.”

Important note: “If you are thinking about using an alternative method instead of standard treatment, be sure to talk to your doctor first. It can be a challenge to find trustworthy information about the safety and effectiveness of alternative treatments. Also, some of these treatments can require a lot of time and money, and they may require travel away from your family and friends,” the American Cancer Society cautions on its website. “Choosing alternative treatment instead of mainstream cancer treatments might put you at serious risk. Delays or interruptions in standard treatment can give the cancer more time to grow. Even early stage cancers can become hard to treat successfully if proven treatment is delayed long enough.”