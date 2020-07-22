United they stand. Ellen DeGeneres’ employees have been rallying around one another since the publication of a report about the “toxic work environment” at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story,” a source connected to the talk show’s production exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re loving that the truth — which has been an open secret for years in the industry — is finally receiving more interest.”

A number of people have spoken out against DeGeneres, 62, and her executive producers this year, but perhaps the most damning accounts came on Thursday, July 16, when one current and 10 former staffers told BuzzFeed News they faced racism, fear and intimidation while working on the Emmy-winning series.

All 11 people spoke to the website on the condition of anonymity, as an on-set insider tells Us that the TV host has all of her employees sign nondisclosure agreements when they are hired.

“You can’t say anything, even nice things, even if you get fired, even years after you’ve left,” the insider says.

In response to the BuzzFeed story, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner said in a joint statement that they “have strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment” over the past 16 years.

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience,” the EPs added.

Us Weekly has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for comment.