The reigning queen of clapbacks! Ellen Pomepo hasn’t shied away from speaking her truth and standing up for what she believes in.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 49, has used her voice to advocate for important causes, criticize behavior she doesn’t think is acceptable and to defend her biracial family.

From snapping back at Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb for drinking wine on the Today show, for calling out Patrick Dempsey for not helping her negotiate a higher salary on their hit medial drama, Pompeo isn’t afraid to speak her mind.

Since rising to stardom, she’s put many haters — and sometimes fans — in their places and encouraged her fans and social media followers to embrace women’s empowerment, diversity and change.

Watch the video above to see Pompeo’s most inspiring comebacks!

