Ellie Kemper: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me





Ellie Kemper has some fun with Us and reveals 25 things you might not know about her — including her biggest regrets, her favorite song as a child and the reason as to why she has so much squirrel paraphernalia. Read on to learn about the pregnant Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress.

1. A jog around the Central Park Reservoir always revives me.

2. My family calls me Smelly Ellie. But I want to be very clear: I don’t actually smell. “Smelly” just happens to rhyme with “Ellie.” My family’s sense of humor is very sophisticated and evolved.

3. I don’t have hidden talents. What you see is what you get.

4. I regret how I used to lie out in the sun for hours on end as a teenager. I was so convinced I could get a tan.

5. The most influential person in my life is my mom. She’s very sensible and funny.

6. This past winter, my husband [Michael Koman] and I took a staycation in NYC. We spent two nights in a fancy hotel and ate like wild pigs. We came home recharged (and several pounds heavier).

7. My first job was working at St. Louis Frozen Custard Factory.

8. The first concert I ever went to was U2. I was convinced Bono was looking right at me.

9. I worry that I’m too controlling.

10. The greatest piece of advice I’ve ever received is “Bet on yourself.” Weirdly, this was said to me by an agent who wouldn’t sign me.

11. I really like Kimmy Schmidt’s strategy: “Take it 10 seconds at a time.” But I find it hard to follow sometimes!

12. I wish I’d recorded “MMMBop” by Hanson. Love that song.

13. My secret obsession is paying a premium for next-day shipping on Amazon.

14. People think I have great teeth, but they’re moving. I need to see an orthodontist.

15. I binge-watch Shark Tank. I love Barbara Corcoran!

16. I recently wrote a book called My Squirrel Days. Thanks to gifts from supportive readers, I think I’ve amassed the largest assortment of squirrel paraphernalia in the country!

17. My biggest pet peeve is people not obeying the rules of traffic.

18. I fanned out meeting Laurie Metcalf at the Emmys. I started waving wildly and mouthing “I love you.” I mean, I totally lost control. I really hope she’s nearsighted and missed the whole thing.

19. I like to relax on my day off by going for a long run while listening to Lady Gaga.

20. The hardest lesson I’ve had to learn is that eating an entire pint of ice cream at night will make me feel sick in the morning.

21. I’d love to cast Judy Greer in a movie about my life. I love her work.

22. My biggest fear is dying in an embarrassing way.

23. Growing up, my family always had steamed artichokes dipped in Hellmann’s mayonnaise in the summertime. I’ve been craving that snack nonstop during this second pregnancy!

24. My first car was a champagne-colored Taurus. It would be able to reveal exactly how many times I listened to “MMMBop.”

25. The last thing I do before I go to sleep is worry about the next day.

Kemper has partnered with Hellmann’s for its Taste of America campaign to turn mayo skeptics into fans!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!