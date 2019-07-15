YouTube personality Emily Hartridge died on Friday, July 12, after being involved in an accident in London. She was 35.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once. Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away,” read a statement posted on Hartridge’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 13. “We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person xxx.”

The London Metropolitan Police said in a press release that its officers responded “to reports of an electric scooter being in collision with a lorry” at 8:36 a.m. in the Wandsworth borough of London. “A woman in her 30s had suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” the police force said.

Although authorities have not identified the woman by name at the behest of her next of kin, The Guardian reported that she was Hartridge. According to the newspaper, the accident is believed to be Britain’s first fatal one involving an e-scooter.

YouTube Creators released a statement on Twitter in the wake of Hartridge’s death, saying, “We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”

Hartridge started posting videos on YouTube in 2012 and gained popularity with her “Ten Reasons Why” series, in which she discussed topics including sex, relationships and gender. She also spoke candidly about her mental health, sexuality and freezing her eggs, in addition to appearing on the British TV shows Oh S–t I’m 30 and Sketch My Life.

