It's a bachelorette party for The Bachelorette!

Season eight Bachelorette star and season 15 Bachelor contestant Emily Maynard celebrated the end of her single life this week with a wild bachelorette party.

The reality star fêted her upcoming nuptials with a "white trash bash" with her friends, including Eric & Jessie's Jessie Decker. Her Instagram photos show her in a pink Hummer limo in Nashville.

Wearing a pair of distressed denim shortalls over a camo-print tank top with a matching fanny pack, she accessorized with a backwards cap, knee socks, and an armful of bracelets while sipping champagne.

Maynard, 28, is set to tie the knot soon, wedding her boyfriend Tyler Johnson. The mother to daughter Ricki, 8, confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly in January that Johnson, 27, proposed with five rings on January 4.

"We're really excited!!" Maynard told Us. "He proposed to me at home and gave both Ricki and me rings. It was so sweet! Ricki loves him more than she likes me!"

While the blonde beauty has been engaged three times before her current betrothal, this will be her first wedding. She was previously engaged to Ricky Hendrick, who died in a NASCAR accident before the couple got the chance to get hitched, then Bachelor star Brad Womack in 2010, and Jef Holm, who was her pick from her season of The Bachelorette, in 2012.

