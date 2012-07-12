Emily Maynard Hopes to Score Her Own TV Gig

Finding a soulmate isn't Emily Maynard's only goal on The Bachelorette.

The former host of an internet race car show hopes to stay in front of the camera and follow in the heels of Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky (host of NBC's 1st Look) and Bachelor standout Melissa Rycroft (who has a CMT reality show).

"She's using The Bachelorette as a stepping stone to be a reporter or host," a show source tells Us Weekly of Maynard, 26, currently a stay-at-home single mom to daughter Ricki, 6. Adds another source, "Emily wants to be famous."

Before appearing on 2010's The Bachelor, Maynard underwent plastic surgery. Multiple sources tell Us the southern gal now has breast implants, veneers and likely a nose job. After she and Brad Womack split in June 2011, a show source tells Us she "got difficult" and demanded a big paycheck to appear on The Bachelorette.

"Emily told [producers] she wanted $750,000," said a source close to Maynard, who receives financial support from her late fiance NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick's parents. "They said no way, but she settled for something higher than $100,000, probably around $150,000."

The source adds, "She knew she was the star, so she became a bit of a diva."

