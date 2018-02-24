In Memoriam

‘Notting Hill’ Star Emma Chambers Dead at 53: Hugh Grant, More Celebs React

Emma Chambers
Emma Chambers Attends The World Charity Premiere Of 'Notting Hill'. Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

Notting Hill and the Vicar of Dibley actress Emma Chambers has died at age 53.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” her agent John Grant said in a statement to The Guardian on Saturday, February 24. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed.”

The actress, who died on Wednesday, February 21, is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ian Dunn. Chambers is best known for starring alongside Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Many celebs and fans have since taken to Twitter to mourn Chambers’. “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress,” Grant wrote. “Very sad news.”

British broadcaster Emma Freud, who is the wife of Notting Hill writer and producer Richard Curtis, took to Twitter on Saturday to express her condolences.

“Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53,” Freud captioned a photo of the actress. “We’re very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being.”

Freud also shared a video of Chambersalongside Dawn French in the BBC series Vicar of Dibley. “How could you not love this girl,” Freud captioned the clip. “Emma Chambers… thank you for your brilliance.”

“I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers,” French captioned a photo that showed Chambers lying on top of her. “I never minded. I loved her. A lot.”

“May Emma Chambers rest in peace. Thank you for all the laughs with your impeccable comic timing in Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill to name but a few,” Welsh singer Rhydian Roberts wrote. “You brought happiness to so many and died far too soon. Thoughts are with the family.”

Added fashion blogger Louise Peatland: “This is so sad. I thought she was so good in everything.”

Scroll down for more reactions to Chambers’ death.

