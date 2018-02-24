Notting Hill and the Vicar of Dibley actress Emma Chambers has died at age 53.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” her agent John Grant said in a statement to The Guardian on Saturday, February 24. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed.”

The actress, who died on Wednesday, February 21, is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ian Dunn. Chambers is best known for starring alongside Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Many celebs and fans have since taken to Twitter to mourn Chambers’. “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress,” Grant wrote. “Very sad news.”

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

British broadcaster Emma Freud, who is the wife of Notting Hill writer and producer Richard Curtis, took to Twitter on Saturday to express her condolences.

“Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53,” Freud captioned a photo of the actress. “We’re very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being.”

Freud also shared a video of Chambersalongside Dawn French in the BBC series Vicar of Dibley. “How could you not love this girl,” Freud captioned the clip. “Emma Chambers… thank you for your brilliance.”

“I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers,” French captioned a photo that showed Chambers lying on top of her. “I never minded. I loved her. A lot.”

I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

“May Emma Chambers rest in peace. Thank you for all the laughs with your impeccable comic timing in Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill to name but a few,” Welsh singer Rhydian Roberts wrote. “You brought happiness to so many and died far too soon. Thoughts are with the family.”

Added fashion blogger Louise Peatland: “This is so sad. I thought she was so good in everything.”

Scroll down for more reactions to Chambers’ death.

So sad to hearing of the passing of Emma Chambers. Great memories of her in Vicar of Dibley as Alice. pic.twitter.com/46oanFwVTt — Jono Read (@jonoread) February 24, 2018

RIP the wonderful and talented Emma Chambers. Unique,& unspeakably funny. Too young. Thoughts with her family. X — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) February 24, 2018

Very sad to hear of the loss of Emma chambers. Made me laugh so much in The vicar of dibley. Gone far too soon. Such a great talent. R.I.P.

Love and prayers to her family.😢 — Mikey Graham (@MRMIKEYGRAHAM) February 24, 2018

Such terribly sad news about Emma Chambers. Notting Hill is one of my favourite films of all time and she is so stunningly superb in it. That film makes me laugh & cry, as does her performance in it. RIP Emma 💔 — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) February 24, 2018

Absolutely loved Emma Chambers as Honey in Notting Hill. Thoughts go out to her friends and family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/MaGobdefS6 — Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) February 24, 2018

#EmmaChambers – one of the cleverest, funniest 'faux-stupid' actresses ever to have graced our screens. So young. So sad. — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) February 24, 2018

Such sad news. Emma Chambers, who played Alice in The Vicar of Dibley, has passed away aged 53. pic.twitter.com/A1qW3wE1DA — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 24, 2018

