Uh, pucker up? Enrique Iglesias, who has been dating Anna Kournikova since 2001, shared a passionate kiss with a fan during a concert in Kiev, Ukraine.

The Grammy winner, 43, invited the woman on stage at the Olympic National Sports Complex on Sunday, September 30, during the latest stop of his All the Hits Live tour. He leaned in for a hug after she presented him with a framed photo, but then she grabbed his head and began giving him multiple kisses.

Iglesias did not appear to mind, though. He continued to kiss the fan before finally pulling away and smiling. She pulled out her phone for a quick selfie as he initiated one final smooch. The woman then jumped up and wrapped her legs around Iglesias before heading back into the audience.

This is not the first time that the “I Like It” singer has kissed a fan. In 2010, he locked lips with a woman named Melissa after his performance on the Today show. Later that year, he kissed fans on stage at Jingle Ball concerts in Boston and Sunrise, Florida.

“I just get excited when I go on stage,” he explained to Kiss 108 at the time. “I don’t do it all the time. I’ve got to be in a good mood, and I was in a good mood.

Still, he insisted during the 2010 radio interview, “There was no tongue.”

Iglesias started dating Kournikova, 37, in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his “Escape” music video. They welcomed twins named Nicholas and Lucy in December 2017 after managing to keep the former tennis pro’s pregnancy a secret.

