Written in partnership with George Nellist

Entrepreneurship can be a tough gig. The hours are long, the deadlines are tight, and it’s all on you to ensure your company is successful. There are always some difficult moments, and you must be able to roll with the punches for it all to work out in the end. Life gets more manageable if you’re lucky enough to find someone who wants to share the adventure with you and helps you achieve your dreams. With their support, you can scale to great heights and establish a legacy that will outlive both of you.

Leila Hormozi is one of the lucky ones. She’s found someone who is her soulmate but also an amazing business partner. The Hormozi’s are that couple you see and think, “Wow. They really work well together.” Over the last six years, the couple has built and exited several 8-figure businesses and done over 140M+ in direct sales. They currently run Acquisition.com, a holding company that earns $200M+ in yearly revenue across various industries. They also sit on the board of Gym Launch, a company Alex started before they started their investment company, even though they have now divested their interests in the organization to focus on Acquisition.com.

The Hormozi’s met in 2016 when Leila accompanied Alex on his 4th gym turnaround. They became fast friends, and their bond grew as she accompanied him for each turnaround after that. From there on, the two were inseparable. After the turnaround business experience, they packaged this process they created into a licensing model which scaled to over 4000+ fitness centers in 4 years. Leila also scaled three other companies to over $120M in cumulative sales across four different industries, i.e., software, service, e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, etc., without using outside capital during the same period.

Later, Leila and Alex left the day-to-day operations in their respective companies and became members. That freed up their time and allowed them to concentrate on growing their investment company. Despite the challenges facing businesses in recent years, the Hormozis have continued overcoming the odds and scaling their company. They continue perfecting their business model and expanding their empire while enjoying marital bliss.

Working as a team ensures they are on the same page when dealing with issues at home and at work. Leila says you must be on the same page to work together successfully. You have to be intentional and remember you are in it together no matter what. In their case, they complement each other’s strengths at Acquisition.com, enabling them to weather the worst storms and emerge stronger. When other businesses went under during the pandemic, Leila and Alex rallied their team and sailed through without significant losses.

“We buckled down and went hard on reinforcing our internal team culture,” Leila shares. “When you are in ‘war time’ there’s no room for error in your internal team.” A win for one is always a win for the other. The Hormozis aim to expand Acquisition.com’s portfolio and reach $1B in revenue in the next five years. They also hope to be known as the leader in the market for low to mid-market companies who want to propel their growth without having to sell majority interest to a firm.

