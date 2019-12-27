



A final goodbye. ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff’s fiancée, Katy Berteau, spoke out for the first time since his sudden death on his 34th birthday.

“Hey y’all, this is Katy, Edward’s fiancé. Firstly, I want to say thank you to everyone who has expressed their sympathies, condolences, and prayers for me and his family and friends,” Berteau wrote on Aschoff’s Instagram account on Thursday, December 26. “The outpouring of love, admiration, and gratitude for his life have been so incredible, and have helped me through these last few days. It has brought me brief moments of joy in this darkness to see all the pictures, videos, and memories of all the lives he touched. I couldn’t be more proud that the one thing people are talking about most was his ability to lift them up with his energy, light, and that all-encompassing smile.”

Berteau, who was set to marry Aschoff in New Orleans in April 2020, then took a moment to “provide more clarity about his passing” on Tuesday, December 24.

“As a journalist, it was of the utmost importance to him that stories be accurate,” she wrote. “Edward was admitted to the hospital a week after our first visit to the ER, where he was diagnosed with multi focal pneumonia. After failed antibiotic treatment, with worsening of symptoms, we took him back to the ER and he was immediately admitted. After many tests, including bone marrow and lung biopsies, treatment was started for a presumed diagnosis of HLH, which is an unregulated, over-activation of the immune system that causes it to attack itself and other healthy tissues. Within three days of being moved into the ICU, he passed.”

Berteau wrote that Aschoff “kept the doctors and nurses constantly laughing” despite his condition — “even up until the last day he was awake.” He also “always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were doing” and coordinated with Berteau’s friend “about wrapping my presents so I could be surprised.”

The college football reporter tweeted on December 5 that he “had a virus for two weeks” that eventually “turned into this multifocal pneumonia.” He told one of his Twitter followers that his “days [were] getting better but nights [were] basically fever and coughing and sweating.” Over on Instagram, he thanked his “sweet angel” Berteau for taking care of him while “risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself.”

Berteau wrote in Thursday’s Instagram post that a small memorial service for Aschoff will be held in Oxford, Mississippi, and a larger one will take place in Atlanta. “I will share details as soon as I can,” she added. “Thank you all again for loving him as much as he loved you.”