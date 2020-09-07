Beauty Influencer Ethan Peters, aka ethanisupreme, Dead at 17

Beauty influencer Ethan Peters, who was known to his Instagram followers as ethanisupreme, died of a suspected drug overdose at the age of 17 on Sunday, September 6.

His father, Gerald Peters, confirmed his son’s passing to Fox News, saying that he found the teen in his bedroom at around 11 a.m. and believes he died of a drug overdose.

“The cancel culture we find ourself in weighed heavy on his heart,” Gerald told the outlet, revealing that he’d last spoken to his son at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 5. “He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for All young people. He was [a] kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were.”

Instagram influencer Ava Louise paid tribute to her friend, sharing a photo and writing, “This right here is my best friend in the entire world. He was the only person I spoke to for months. I was all alone and struggling and Ethan inspired me again. He was here with me for my birthday 2 weeks ago and I’m so thankful I got to spend it with him. I’m so f–king thankful he flew out to bum ass Rutgers university to see me. We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short.”

“I can’t breathe,” she continued. “This is the worst pain I ever felt. Iv [sic] lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven’t been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time. Ethan f–king Peters I’m gunna make sure you[r] legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew. I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild s–t up there I really f–king do.”

Ava Louise also shared a message on Twitter, alluding to her pal’s struggle with substance abuse and writing, “I had to pull Ethan aside recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f–king tried harder I f–king wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.”

Manny MUA, Grace Anne Auten, Jeffree Star and Tana Mongeau also paid tribute to Ethan on social media, with Cole Carrigan writing that “the beauty community lost an extremely talented soul today.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).