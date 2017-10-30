One tough chick! Eva Longoria broke her foot while in vacationing in Spain, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Desperate Housewives alum was on her way to a fast recovery after doctors were able to set the bone allowing it to heal properly, but unfortunately, she has since suffered a setback. According to The Blast, she aggravated the sensitive tendons around the broken bone while working over the past two weeks.

Saturday Vibes 😎 pic.twitter.com/RjsMxS9Zc8 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) October 28, 2017

Doctors told her that standing without correct support would set her recovery back by not allowing the tendon to properly heal – cue the medical boot!

Sources say she’s bound and determined to keep working and will stand booted and proud while guest-directing upcoming episodes of The Mick and LA>Vegas in addition to running her businesses.

The footwear is getting lots of love, too! Victoria Beckham posted a photo to her Twitter account on October 24 of her with Longoria writing: “Nice boot!! Love u @EvaLongoria X #fashionforward”

The actress and director, 42, took to her own Twitter account on Saturday, October 28, where she rocked an athleisure look and her boot while walking her dog, captioning it: “Saturday Vibes 😎. The pic – which proved that the chunky footwear doesn’t make her any less chic – prompted comments from her fans such as “And STILL looking fabulous! 😍 Stop it,” and “Have fun!! Take care of yourself chica!! Xoxo.”

