Eva Longoria is four months pregnant with a baby boy, a rep for the actress confirms to Us Weekly.

This will be Longoria’s first child, while the new addition will be the fourth for her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, who shares kids José, Tali and Mariana with ex-wife Natalia Esperón.

At L’Oréal Paris 12th Annual Women of Worth event on December 6, an eyewitness told Us that Longoria, 42, “kept touching her stomach” as she posed for photos.

The Desperate Housewives alum sparked pregnancy rumors while vacationing in Athens, Greece, with her husband in early September. After she stepped out in a loose-fitting floral dress, some social media users questioned whether she was trying to hide a growing baby bump, although a rep for the actress denied her pregnancy to Us Weekly at the time.

The Devious Maids actress had previously shot down pregnancy rumors in April, after photos surfaced of her in a bikini while celebrating Baston’s 49th birthday. “I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat,” she laughed in a Snapchat video. “I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that’s the news of the day. I’m not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.”

“Everybody is saying I’m pregnant and I’m not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach,” she continued. “But seriously, I looked so fat, but you know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today, but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.”

Longoria and Bastón, tied the knot in Acapulco, Mexico, in May 2016. Shortly after their wedding, Longoria revealed that she was in no rush to get pregnant. “We have a family,” Longoria said in June 2016 when she was asked if babies were on the horizon. “Three kids, so we’re just continuing with our family we have now and waiting.”

When asked if she could see more babies being added to their family in the future, Longoria coyly replied at the time: “We’ll see.”

Hola was the first to report the news of Longoria’s pregnancy.

