Eva Longoria opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how her work to spread awareness of metastatic breast cancer is shaping the way she and husband José Bastón will raise their four-month-old son, Santiago.

“I will make sure my son grows up with the mindset to help others,” said 43-year-old actress, who partnered with Novartis to kick off “Kiss This 4MBC” — a campaign that helps raise money for Metastatic breast cancer research — told Us. (Metastatic breast cancer is an advanced, incurable form of breast cancer). “[Santiago] won’t just be interacting with people in his daily life, he will be interacting with the whole world — doing things in life that will affect others, can affect others.”

The Overboard star has a personal connection to breast cancer — her sister, Liza Longoria, is a breast cancer survivor. “I remember going through the journey with [Liza]. “I think it’s impossible for families not to be touched by cancer in some extended way,” Eva explained. “My family is very close — we have a very strong support structure. We band together if something happens to anybody in our family.”

When Eva is not lending her support to those in need, she’s spending quality time with her little one. “[Santiago] is really funny. He’s really funny. He’s been so easy and he’s just so happy,” the fashion designer gushed. “I’m filming in Australia and my husband is here. It’s a family affair. It has been so much fun. Every day has been a new milestone. He’s now holding his bottle. It has been a lot of fun watching him grow.”

Adding to the cuteness, when asked if Santiago was more like his mom or his dad, the Texas native quipped: “Everybody says he looks like my husband. Either way it makes me happy… but he better look like his father because he is so handsome.”

