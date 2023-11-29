My Sister’s Keeper actor Evan Ellingson’s cause of death has been revealed.

Ellingson died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino’s coroner’s department told multiple outlets on Tuesday, November 28. The late child star was found dead in his bedroom at his home in Fontana, California on Sunday, November 5, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department records. He was 35.

One day after his death, Evan’s father, Michael Ellingson, toldTMZ that his son had been living at a sober living home after previously struggling with addiction issues.

Evan had previously touched on his drug use in a five-minute testimonial for a substance abuse rehab center called River’s Edge Ranch.

“Life before the drugs was just kinda fun,” he explained in a 2021 YouTube video, noting that he got into “heavy drugs” at age 19. “My rock bottom was when I was 19. My brother Austin, he died from a heroin overdose, and when he died it sent me over the edge.”

Evan went on to share that after his brother passed, it allowed him to “realize that there was much more to life.” However, his absence caused Evan to reach a “really dark” place.

“I would have given everything that I had to be able to get my brother back, and I knew I couldn’t,” he continued. “And so it sent me on this downhill spiral where everything got really dark and scary and things weren’t fun anymore.”

Evan’s My Sister’s Keeper costar, Abigail Breslin, paid tribute to the late actor following his death. (Evan played Breslin’s older brother Jesse in the 2009 film.)

“Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being,” she wrote via Instagram on November 6. “Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull 😂) and he was energetic and the life of the party.)”

While Breslin, 27, noted that the pair “didn’t keep in touch a lot” after filming, she still thought of him often.

“He always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with,” she wrote. “My prayers and condolences are with his family at this time. Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows … maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana.”

Aside from his role in MSK, Evan — who was born in La Verne, California in July 1998 — was also known for his role of Kyle Harmon on CSI: Miami from 2007 to 2010, which marked his last TV appearance.

The actor is survived by daughter, Brooklynn, his parents and two brothers.