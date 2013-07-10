—Eve performing songs from her new album Lip Lock during July 4th Weekend at Bagatelle Beach in Las Vegas.

—Christina Hendricks grabbing drinks with hubby Geoffrey Arend and Michael Cera at Stone Rose Lounge in NYC.

—Sophia Bush buying an $85 Tees by Tina micro striped dress at the designer's new store in Martha's Vineyard, MA.

—Olivia Munn celebrating her birthday with family and boyfriend Joel Kinnaman at Sugar and Plumm in NYC.

—Nate Berkus and boyfriend Jeremiah Brent shopping for puppies at Citipups West Village in NYC.

–Victoria's Secret models Erin Heatherton and Hilary Rhoda dancing at the launch of the Samsung Giga DJ series at Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

—Ashley Greene sharing a bottle of wine with friends at sbe's Cleo at The Redbury hotel in L.A.

—Ryan Sutter teaming up with his favorite charity First Descents at the launch the ACE Brand Champion Challenge in NYC.

—Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki wearing Wakami USA bracelets in Malibu, CA.

–Rapper Ludacris grabbing a bowl of greens at Just Salad in NYC.

—Busta Rhymes and Nicki Minaj debuting their new song #TWERKIT with fans at a party sponsored by Heineken at Sound Nightclub in L.A.

—Heidi Klum decorating a townhouse bedroom with products from her Truly Scrumptious line at the Shutterfly By Design event in NYC.

—The Biggest Loser's Ali Vincent launching the new season of her Live Well Network show, Live Big With Ali Vincent, at The Sofitel Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

—Below Deck's Aleks Taldykin hanging with his dog, who wore a Givebones dog collar, in L.A.

—Katharine McPhee snacking on kale chips with a gal pal at Caulfield's in Beverly Hills, CA.

—X Factor winner Melanie Amaro getting excited to see products from Hairfinity at the BET Awards backstage gifting suite in L.A.

—Daryl Hannah signing autographs and taking pictures with fans outside of The Hot Flashes premiere, which benefited the American Cancer Society, in L.A.

—Brooklyn Decker buying several Thank You cards at the Papyrus store at the Beverly Center in L.A.

—Big Ang toasting to her birthday with grape-flavored LeSutra Sparkling Liqueur at her bash in Miami.

–Actor Laz Alonso taking photos with female fans at the Hennessy V.S All White party at Republic during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

—Chloe Grace Moretz, who is filming the movie The Equalizer, having dinner with people from the film at Strega Waterfront in Boston, MA.

—Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko Parish celebrating his new movie Let Me Explain at his birthday party hosted by The Massive Host King Flexxa at Look in Washington D.C.

—Josh Henderson taking photos with friends and snacking on Sabra chips during a 4th of July party at the Kia Beach House in Malibu, CA.

—Charlie Hunnam celebrating the release of his Universal Pictures film Pacific Rim while DJ Bizzy played tunes at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA.

—Ramona Singer dancing for over three hours at Georgica in Wainscott, NY.

—Rose Byrne sticking close to boyfriend Bobby Cannavale at #DKNYARTWORKS charity auction to benefit Free Arts NYC in Montauk, NY.

