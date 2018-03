Hope Hicks Resigns From White House (RADAR Online)

Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump Get Heated on ‘RHOBH’ (Star Magazine)

Every Time Natalie Portman, Millie Bobby Brown Have Looked Identical (OK! Magazine)

Daniel MacPherson’s ‘Strike Back’ Training (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!