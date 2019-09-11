Bruce Beresford-Redman returned to Gardena, California on Monday, September 9, after serving seven and a half years of a 12-year sentence for murder.

The TV producer, whose credits include Survivor and Pimp My Ride, was convicted in 2010 with the killing of his wife, Mónica Burgos, during a family vacation with their two children. Her beaten body was found in a septic tank at the Moon Palace Resort outside Cancun.

He was arrested in November 2010 and extradited to Mexico; he was released on June 20 for good behavior.

Despite being convicted, Beresford-Redman has maintained his innocence through the entire case. “I’ve been accused of a horrible, abhorrent crime and I’m innocent,” he stated during a 48 Hours special in 2015. “I did not kill Mónica.”

According to the producer’s attorney, Jaime Cancino, under Mexican law, prisoners are eligible for release after serving 60 percent of their sentence; Beresford-Redman spent nearly a year in jail in Los Angeles before being sent to Mexico, so he qualified.

Upon his return home, the 48-year-old told a KTLA reporter he had “no comment” about the case. “I appreciate your interest,” he said. “Thank you.”

His neighbor Maria Doll told NBC that she was “surprised and disappointed” that he was already back. “In the old days people got executed for doing stuff like that. I guess nowadays you get a second chance.”

