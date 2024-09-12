Fall Forward With These Fabulous Finds!

The arrival of pumpkin spice lattes is our cue to get our favorite sweaters and warm, cozy favorites out and enjoy the seasonal transition to cooler temperatures and autumn hues that have us yearning for the best of what this time of year has to offer.

Kids are back to school, pumpkin patches are ready to debut, temperatures will soon be falling, and the stunning foliage of trees will turn colors. As we embrace the season, finding the perfect fall products is an exhilarating scavenger hunt for new releases, long-time favorites, and everyday must-haves.

Below, we’ve curated a collection that caters to everyone’s unique tastes and preferences, ensuring a delightful fall shopping experience for all.

Sparkles Home

We all look better with a stylish, rhinestone-encrusted Strass Tumbler in our hands, sipping our favorite fall drink! On-the-go glamour looks good on us, and this dazzling addition to your drinkware is the perfect accessory to take with you to the gym, work, school, or wherever the day takes you. This 16 oz. tumbler outshines them all, available in 15 stunning colors and boasting genuine glass rhinestones. The mixed-size stone pattern creates a mesmerizing display. With its durable design, this tumbler is a reliable companion for your fall adventures, beautifully marrying durability and glam.

Grab the Strass Tumbler in your favorite color and elevate your mood and style with each sip!

Friendsheep

With plenty of fall activities to keep us busy, laundry can pile up, so why not make this unavoidable chore more eco-friendly and easier? The Friendsheep Monarch Butterfly Trio Eco Dryer Balls offer a fun twist to laundry. Enjoy how these reusable eco-dryer balls soften your clothes, reduce drying time, and save energy. They surprisingly make laundry fun! Toxin- and plastic-free, each purchase gives back to the planet, replacing chemically loaded dryer sheets and liquid softeners. They contain no chemicals or fragrances, only pure organic, cruelty-free, certified New Zealand wool. You can add your favorite essential oils for a naturally fresh-scented laundry.

Find Monarch Butterfly Trio Eco Dryer Balls on the Friendsheep website and in nearly 3,000 stores and boutiques globally.

ANTI – The Original Hangover Beverage

Fall brings the start of holiday celebrations, which means an innovative, functional beverage designed for hangovers is a seasonal must! ANTI is the first drink designed for hangovers. Bubbly and delicious, enjoy ANTI before you go out, at the night’s end, or even the next day. What is unique is that ANTI is part of the party: mix it with your vodka or rum and your cocktail helps prevent your hangover! Not drinking today? Enjoy ANTI on its own as a great mocktail or an alternative to energy drinks, and experience a more natural boost instead of heart-pounding aftereffects. With ANTI, you can enjoy your night out and wake up feeling fresh and ready for the day ahead, no matter your lifestyle. You’ll get electrolytes for dehydration, ginger for nausea, and vitamins to replenish your system.

ANTI is the most convenient and enjoyable hangover solution. Say “cheers” to a great night…and a good morning…by stocking up on ANTI here.

Rachel Allan

Fall homecomings are an occasion to find a stunning dress that makes a statement – and one that can be enjoyed well into the holiday season. This unique boho best-seller by Rachel Allan, with its scalloped hemline and luscious multi-colored beading pattern, is a one-of-a-kind piece. The light flare on this dress adds a touch of femininity and freshness. You’ll feel beautiful knowing you’re wearing one of the top selections from this renowned fashion designer. Crafted with exceptional attention to detail, blending contemporary trends with timeless elegance, the brand has perfected the art of designing dresses that dazzle the eye and instill confidence in those who wear them.

Discover the White Blue Pink style at Rachel Allan.

Prince of Scots

No fall season would be complete without a nice luxury throw. Prince of Scots is the place to find the perfect ones that blend the best of Americans and British styles. Its Highland Tweeds Wool Throws are beautifully made of sustainable 100% pure new wool, perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Snuggle up with a good book or cozy up around the campfire this autumn wrapped up with one of these essential, best-in-class throws, featuring warm fall hues and classic patterns. The brand’s meticulous attention to detail defines their approach, working closely with skilled artisans and premium materials to create luxury items with lasting appeal and sophistication.

Select from a gorgeous collection of throws here for all of your fall needs.

tinyPod

For the latest technological finds this season, look no further than tinyPod, transforming your Apple Watch into a tiny phone. It’s everything you need in the palm of your hand, with a functional scroll wheel you’ll love. A tiny way to live differently and a realistic way to get away from your phone while still being connected to all the essentials; Your phone away from phone. Brilliant! More is less in this nostalgic, tiny but mighty device.

Be among the first to purchase tinyPod, the latest in technological innovation.

OXB Sweatproof Jewelry

With a sporty twist on a classic favorite, OXB’s Paperclip Halfcourt Necklace features a mix of small and large paperclip chains. It’s a dynamic blend of style and functionality for fall looks. This piece is not just a fashion statement, but a reliable companion for any activity. OXB is a fitness-focused jewelry brand designed with sweaty people in mind, ensuring each piece is both stylish and functional.

Elevate your game and pick up the Paperclip Halfcourt Necklace

LittleYogaSocks

Step into autumn with LittleYogaSocks, the perfect companion to keep your little one’s toes warm. Their Into the Wild II non-slip socks are not only super cute and toasty, but they also play a crucial role in helping children walk confidently and play actively. These grip socks are a solution to a real problem, providing parents with peace of mind by minimizing slips and falls. LittleYogaSocks crafts premium non-slip socks, uniquely designed for early walkers, toddlers, and preschoolers. They are not just functional, but also stay securely on their feet, featuring fun and cute designs that kids love. With four pairs per pack, you and your little one will be all set to explore the pumpkin patch, take a stroll through the neighborhood, and enjoy all the seasonal activities in style and comfort, all while ensuring your child’s safety.

Join the thousands of families who have chosen LittleYogaSocks to support their little adventurers every step of the way. Find a pair here.

Maie Cosmetics

With the cooler season comes a need to up our skincare routine. Start with the Ultra Hydrating Face Mist from Maie Cosmetics and ensure hydration is always top of mind when you’re on the go. Packed with a powerful blend of red and green algae, Wakame, Kelp, and Bladderwrack, it delivers deep hydration that revitalizes and nourishes your skin, wherever you are. Perfectly sized for travel, the bottle fits easily in your carry-on, ensuring your skin stays refreshed and hydrated even at 30,000 feet. Just a spritz brings an instant glow and a fresh look, keeping your skin radiant all day. Use it as often as needed to maintain that dewy, healthy complexion.

Find your ultimate on-the-go skincare companion at Maie Cosmetics.

4period

Boasting absorbency equivalent to 4 S+ tampons and fabric that draws liquid away from the edges preventing side leaks, this period underwear offers full absorbent coverage from waistband to waistband. The company is woman owned and vows to be your that time panty line by offering a wide range of period products including reusable, machine washable pads. 4period is committed to reducing plastic waste and has a cult-like following with customers swearing by 4period products. We love that you can see your size modeled in every style making the ease of online shopping even more convenient.

4period.co

TMX contributed to this story.