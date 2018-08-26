Fan Charged After Rushing Stage at Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert in Atlanta

A fan who ran on stage at Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s Atlanta concert on Saturday, August 25, has been charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.

Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell, 26, approached Jay-Z and made contact with him as the couple’s On the Run II concert was ending, Atlanta Police officer Lisa Bender told the Associated Press.

The man was quickly stopped by security guards and backup dancers, who could be seen running to help the rapper in videos posted on social media by concertgoers.

Beyoncé and her husband had just finished performing “Apes—t” at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the man, who was wearing a white top, ran up some steps near the stage and headed towards the couple as they walked to the back of the stage.

The tour company issued a statement to CNN on Saturday, explaining that “At the end of last night’s show, we had an intoxicated male enter the stage. At this point, we had a controlled evacuation of all crew on the stage in order to safely defuse the situation. We are happy to confirm that nobody was hurt during the incident, and Mr. & Mrs. Carter are choosing not to press charges against the individual.”

“We would like to thank the hard work of our tour security who effectively restrained the individual and all of our dancers and team who handled the situation so professionally,” the statement continued. “Mr. & Mrs. Carter look forward to seeing you all tomorrow in Atlanta.”

Officer Bender told the AP that Maxwell, who was treated for minor injuries, was initially issued with a citation for disorderly conduct and released, but police later added a charge of simple battery.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!