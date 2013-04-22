Is a “Teen Mom” star telling tall tales?

After initially denying that she made a sex tape, Farrah Abraham is now giving an eyebrow-raising explanation for how her porn debut came to be.

In an interview airing Friday on “Dr. Phil,” the MTV reality star — and single mom — fully admits that she agreed to allow a production company to shoot and produce a video of her having sex with famed porn star James Deen. However, from there her story gets a little murky.

[Related: ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham’s Sex Tape Scandal: Everything We Know]

‘Abraham goes on to claim that the professionally made porn was for her personal use only and she had no plans to sell it. She alleges that Deen, who she says should have been a mere “prop in the background,” was the one who leaked the existence of the tape to the media, implying “The Canyon” star was using her for publicity.

“I am celebrating my body and showing my feminine side,” the 21-year-old tells Dr. Phil. “This is something that never should have been talked about publicly because it’s something I personally wanted [to have] when I’m older.”

While a sex tape is not exactly something to share with the grandkids one day, it doesn’t seem to bother Abraham.

“I wanted those sexy photos on my best year,” she continues. “This is my year to celebrate … me.”

Perhaps Abraham is doing a little too much celebrating? After all, the sex tape news followed her St. Patrick’s Day arrest for drunk driving.

In a video she linked to on Twitter this week, she demonstrated for her fans how she now must use an ignition interlock device, similar to a breathalyzer, when she drives. It ensures that her blood alcohol level is below the legal limit while operating her car.

[Related: ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Arrested for DUI, Calls It ‘Best Day Ever’]

Abraham’s drama doesn’t end there. Earlier this week she moved out of her mother’s home, where she had been living, because they were feuding. Her parents, Michael and Debra, appear with her on the pretty dramatic episode, where Abraham complains to Dr. Phil, “I’m sorry I’m here.”

More Celebrity Features on Yahoo!:

Anne Frank Probably Would Have Been a Belieber

How Suri Cruise Got Her Name

Selena Gomez Thumbs Her Nose at Bindi Controversy

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!