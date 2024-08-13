Founder and CEO of fashion mega-brand House of Skye™, Skye Drynan is revolutionizing everyday intimates with solutions that are smart, sexy, innovative, and chic.

With 14 ways to wear, she invented the patented Sexy Back Bra™ to simplify women’s lives with the one bra that can be worn under a variety of different clothing styles and on all body shapes. When it comes to style, Skye’s all about problem solving and easy ways that make looking and feeling your best from head to toe easy and accessible.

Here, she shares some of her top tips to always look perfectly polished on the go using a few household items everyone has at their fingertips.

1. Step Up Your Game: Using a Shower Cap

Instead of just tossing shoes into your suitcase, wrap them in a plastic shower cap to protect the rest of your clothes from dirt and germs.

2. Tackle Tangled Jewelry: Using a Tackle Box

Pop earrings, bracelets, and necklaces neatly into the compartments of a plastic tackle box to keep everything neatly organized.

3. Try a Little Hat Trick: Using a Binder Clip

Don’t risk smashing your hat by stuffing it in your tote, simply take a binder clip and clip it on the outside of your bag.

Learn more about Skye Drynan and the revolutionary Sexy Back Bra™ at HouseOfSkye.shop.