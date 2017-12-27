Setting sail! Brad Goreski married TV producer Gary Janetti aboard a luxury cruise ship in the Caribbean on Tuesday, December 26.

The intimate ceremony was officiated by Seabourn Sojourn captain Tim Roberts at sunset. The Fashion Police cohost, 40, wore a custom royal blue suit by Isaia, while his 51-year-old groom donned a gray suit that was also designed by the Italian menswear brand. Their wedding rings were crafted by David Yurman.

“We’re married!” Goreski gushed on Instagram. “After over 16 years together @garyjanetti and I finally tied the knot aboard the @seabourncruise Sojourn with our close family in attendance! We couldn’t be happier! Thank you @isaia for our custom suits and @davidyurman for our custom wedding bands.”

The longtime couple met in Athens, Greece, and became engaged in August 2014.

Goreski previously said his successful career in reality TV helped bring him closer to Janetti, who is best known for his work on Family Guy, Will & Grace and the British sitcom Vicious. “The strange thing is, [my career] made our relationship so much better because now we have this really weird, strange experience that we’ve been through together,” the celebrity stylist said during an interview on HuffPost Live in February 2016. “[Janetti is] very, very funny and also so easy to live with. There are way more things that I love about him than things that drive me crazy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!