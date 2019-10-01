



In the final hours of her life, Princess Diana and her companion, Dodi Fayed, were relentlessly pursued by a swarm of paparazzi before they both died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Now, 22 years later, renowned investigator Colin McLaren and investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Aaron Tinney are piecing together the puzzle that has plagued the investigation. In episode 5 of “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved,” the team retraces the late Princess of Wales’ final hours before she, Fayed and driver Henri Paul were killed, leaving bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones as the crash’s sole survivor.

McLaren travels to Paris to examine the actions of the key players that fateful night: Diana’s bodyguards, the paparazzi, the first responders who attended the scene of the accident and Paul.

“Late at night, they took that fateful journey across Paris, underneath the bridge, into her final chapter,” the former detective notes in the podcast’s latest episode, titled “Death in Paris.”

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, meanwhile, reveals that “the last thing [Diana] saw was the Eiffel Tower lit up,” pointing out that the iconic landmark is “on the left bank” of the Pont de l’Alma tunnel’s entrance.

Diana sparked a romance with Fayed after staying at his businessman father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s home and aboard their yacht in St-Tropez, France, following her divorce from Prince Charles. (The former couple shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry.)

The podcast “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” is a 12-part docuseries that features interviews with a global team of retired crime scene detectives, forensic pathologists and royal insiders as they examine what exactly led to the People’s Princess’ untimely death at age 36.

