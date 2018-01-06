Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy welcomed a daughter named Alaiya, three months before the baby’s due date.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, 23, revealed during an Instagram Live video that her water broke on Tuesday, January 2, and she was rushed to the hospital. She later shared a photo of herself laying in a hospital bed and captioned it, “They’re gonna have me in the hospital for a long time and I just pray that everything do good. She’s okay, she’s fine.”

Skyy underwent a C-section and the baby was born weighing over 1 lb. Alaiya was placed in an incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit. The “My Way” rapper, 23, later appeared by Skyy’s side in the hospital, where he said during an Instagram video, “I was a preemie,” to which she added, “I was a preemie too.”

The aspiring singer announced she was expecting in September and documented her pregnancy on her Instagram account, proudly sharing photos of her growing baby bump. She didn’t reveal who the father was until October, in a since-deleted post.

The proud parents dated on and off for years before ending things when the rapper had a baby with Skyy’s costar Masika Kalysha. The reality TV personalities have been embroiled in a social media war ever since, with Kalysha seemingly breaking the news that Skyy was pregnant ahead of the show’s reunion special.

Alaiya is Skyy’s first child — and according to TMZ, she is “at least” Wap’s fourth child, in addition to another one on the way with a different woman.

According to The Shade Room, both mommy and daughter are in stable condition, but the baby will remain in the hospital’s NICU until she is ready to go home.

