Miss Movin’ On. Fifth Harmony and ex-member Camila Cabello both took the stage at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards in Hollywood on Thursday, October 27. The group and the “Crying in the Club” singer performed separately at the award show, but it marked one of the first times Cabello, 20, and the girls appeared at the same event since she left the group back in December 2016.

The now solo artist performed her latest hit “Havana,” while the quartet joined Pitbull to sing his new single “Por Favor.” The “Greenlight” rapper was being honored with the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award, and the group joined him as he performed a medley of hits. Pitbull, 36, has also previously collaborated with Cabello on the song “Hey Ma” for The Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

Group members Lauren Jauregui, 21, Normani Kordei, 21, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20 and Ally Brooke, 24, performed for the first time as a quartet at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in January, and they made headlines again in August after they threw some major shade at their former bandmate. As previously reported, when the group hit the stage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to perform “Angel,” an indistinguishable fifth figure appeared behind them and was then flung back and disappeared. The “I Have Questions” singer did not attend the MTV award show, even though she was nominated for Best Song of the Summer for her track “OMG” featuring Quavo.

The quintet was formed during season 2 of The X Factor in 2012, and after four years together, Cabello announced that she was leaving the group after their final Jingle Ball performance in Miami in December 2016.

As previously reported, 5H took to social media at the time to release a statement, in which the remaining girls alleged that they were blindsided when they were informed of the news “via her representatives.” Cabello responded to the statement, saying, ”I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

Fifth Harmony’s self-titled third album hit stores in August, and Cabello’s debut solo project is set to be available soon.

