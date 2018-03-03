The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, March 3, and Us Weekly has the complete winners list!
The awards show, sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, is dedicated to honoring independent filmmakers and is produced by Film Independent, a non-profit arts organization whose mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. The event, held one day ahead of the 2018 Oscars, was broadcast live on IFC.
Winners included Allison Janney for her performance in I, Tonya, and Timothee Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name.
Check out the full winners and nominees list below:
Best Feature:
Call Me By Your Name
The Florida Project
***WINNER: Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider
Best First Feature:
Columbus
***WINNER: Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy!
Patti Cake$
Best Director:
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
***WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Good Time
Chloé Zhao, The Rider
Best Screenplay:
***WINNER: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner
Best First Screenplay:
Kris Avedisian, Kyle Espeleta (story by), Jesse Wakeman (story by), Donald Cried
***WINNER: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill
Kogonada, Columbus
David Smith and Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West
John Cassavetes Award:
Dayveon
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
A Ghost Story
Writer: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
***WINNER: Life and Nothing More
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producer: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Most Beautiful Island
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber
Best Male Lead:
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
***WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson, Good Time
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Female Lead:
Salma Hayek Pinault, Beatriz at Dinner
***WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More
Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!
Best Supporting Male:
Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
***WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Benny Safdie, Good Time
Best Supporting Female:
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
***WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
Best Cinematography:
Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian, Columbus
Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats
***WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards, The Rider
Best Editing:
Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Good Time
Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name
Alex O’Flinn, The Rider
Gregory Plotkin, Get Out
***WINNER: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Best International Film:
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
***WINNER: A Fantastic Woman
I Am Not A Witch
Lady Macbeth
Loveless
Best Documentary:
The Departure
***WINNER: Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Motherland
Quest
Robert Altman Award:
Mudbound
Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award:
The Cage Fighter
Director: Jeff Unay
Distant Constellation:
Director: Shevaun Mizrahi
***WINNER: Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:
Dayveon
Director: Amman Abbasi
***WINNER: Gook
Director: Justin Chon
Super Dark Times
Director: Kevin Phillips
Piaget Producers Award
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
***WINNER: Summer Shelton
American Airlines Bonnie Award:
So Yong Kim
Lynn Shelton
***WINNER: Chloe Zhao
