The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, March 3, and Us Weekly has the complete winners list!

The awards show, sponsored by Lindt Chocolate and hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, is dedicated to honoring independent filmmakers and is produced by Film Independent, a non-profit arts organization whose mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling and support a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. The event, held one day ahead of the 2018 Oscars, was broadcast live on IFC.

Winners included Allison Janney for her performance in I, Tonya, and Timothee Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name.

Check out the full winners and nominees list below:

Best Feature:

Call Me By Your Name

The Florida Project

***WINNER: Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

Best First Feature:

Columbus

***WINNER: Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

Best Director:

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

***WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

Best Screenplay:

***WINNER: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner

Best First Screenplay:

Kris Avedisian, Kyle Espeleta (story by), Jesse Wakeman (story by), Donald Cried

***WINNER: Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

Kogonada, Columbus

David Smith and Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West

John Cassavetes Award:

Dayveon

Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi

Writer: Steven Reneau

Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann

A Ghost Story

Writer: David Lowery

Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston

***WINNER: Life and Nothing More

Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Producer: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos

Most Beautiful Island

Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio

Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler

The Transfiguration

Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea

Producer: Susan Leber

Best Male Lead:

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

***WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Female Lead:

Salma Hayek Pinault, Beatriz at Dinner

***WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!

Best Supporting Male:

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

***WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Benny Safdie, Good Time

Best Supporting Female:

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

***WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

Best Cinematography:

Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian, Columbus

Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats

***WINNER: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards, The Rider

Best Editing:

Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Good Time

Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn, The Rider

Gregory Plotkin, Get Out

***WINNER: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Best International Film:

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

***WINNER: A Fantastic Woman

I Am Not A Witch

Lady Macbeth

Loveless

Best Documentary:

The Departure

***WINNER: Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

Robert Altman Award:

Mudbound

Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award:

The Cage Fighter

Director: Jeff Unay

Distant Constellation:

Director: Shevaun Mizrahi

***WINNER: Quest

Director: Jonathan Olshefski

Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award:

Dayveon

Director: Amman Abbasi

***WINNER: Gook

Director: Justin Chon

Super Dark Times

Director: Kevin Phillips

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

***WINNER: Summer Shelton

American Airlines Bonnie Award:

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

***WINNER: Chloe Zhao

