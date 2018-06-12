Japan is known for gifting the rest of the world with sushi, tempura and now … fish sperm!

The unusual food item – a.k.a. shirako – has long been a delicacy in the island nation, but is only recently making its mark in the U.S. by popping up on restaurant menus.

According to a tweet from Food Insider, shirako, which is served at Shoji at 69 Leonard Street in New York City, tastes and looks somewhat like a marshmallow. “It has richness. It has umami,” explained Shoji chef Derek Wilcox. “It doesn’t have off-flavors if it’s prepared properly and it’s the thing that just about anybody would love.”

Fish sperm is a Japanese delicacy — and it tastes like marshmallow pic.twitter.com/L9YoMnEV2k — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) June 10, 2018

There are many different varieties of shirako available depending on the season, and it can be prepared in a myriad of ways, making it a versatile meal or appetizer.

Still, despite Wilcox’’s ringing endorsement and shirako’s adaptability, users on Twitter are divided over whether or not they would be bold enough to give it a try.

“I’ve had this before,” wrote one Twitter user. “It’s not bad but it’s def a one time thing. Being part Japanese this is def the epitome of ‘waste not want not.’”

Or to phrase it another way, you’ve ruined marshmallows for me forever. https://t.co/bSxmI1ULiG — Chris King (@kidcafe) June 12, 2018

Don’t knock it before you try it. https://t.co/UjFye4fK2N — 🇭🇹🇭🇹Blake Underwood🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@ThatGuruBeing) June 12, 2018

Omg……..😳. Not gonna lie though I want to try it 😭☠ https://t.co/NMRlPWpdW3 — Me (@shaydee___) June 12, 2018

I’m going to see if my sushi spot has this yet. https://t.co/2azkZFydNx — dad 🇯🇵 (@Mk5Conye) June 12, 2018

This wild but eating eggs is the norm here and that’s almost the same thing https://t.co/ZqOTStNstt — MobPsycho 3 Hunna (@IAMmikeW) June 12, 2018

Tell Us: Would you try shirako?

