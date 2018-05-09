Sharing her pain. FKA Twigs revealed she underwent surgery in December 2017 after finding out she had six uterine fibroid tumors “the size of two cooking apples, three kiwis and a couple of strawberries” on her uterus.

The “Video Girl” singer (real name: Tahliah Barnett) shared a black-and-white Instagram video of herself pole dancing in a studio on Wednesday, May 9. She began the revelation, “Dear friends, I am a very private person as u all know and I have gone back and forth in my mind whether to share that this year I have been recovering from laparoscopic surgery to remove 6 fibroid tumours from my uterus.” The artist also revealed that according to her nurse, the weight and size of the fibroids was equivalent to “being 6 months pregnant.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, uterine fibroids grow on the walls of the uterus and are usually non-cancerous. However, they can cause severe pain and abnormal bleeding from the uterus.

The 30-year-old musician admitted that she tried “tried to be brave,” but the “excruciating pain” caused her to doubt if her body would ever be the same again. “I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked,” she explained.

But a recent dance session helped her realize her body’s ability to recover, and convinced her to open up about her health issue. “Today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical,” she wrote. “Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again.”

Knowing many women suffer from the same medical ailment, she also offered her own words of encouragement: “I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. You can get through this.”

“And with this I let go of the pain,” she concluded.

