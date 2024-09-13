Flavor Flav may not be in contact with his ex Brigitte Nielsen anymore — but he is happy that she became a mom in her 50s.

“I haven’t seen her in so long. I’m so proud of her,” Flav, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Smartfood popcorn. “I’m so happy for her.”

Flav, who dated Nielsen, 61, from 2004 to 2005 after they met on The Surreal Life, noted that the Rocky IV actress is “one of the greatest souls you’ll ever want [to] meet walking this earth.”

“Man, she’s so gracious. She’s down to earth and she’s fun and she’s lovable,” he gushed. “She’s cool people. One of the best people you’ll ever want to meet.”

The rapper can also relate to Nielsen because he became a dad once again at 60. Flav welcomed his youngest son, Jordan, with former manager Kate Gammell in 2019. He also shares daughters Shanique, Karren and Kayla with ex Karen Ross, daughter Da’Zyna and sons William and Quanah with ex Angie Parker and son Karma with Liz Trujilo.

“When you have your first one, that’s one of the greatest experiences in the world. Then when you have your second one, that’s a great experience too, but it’s called routine,” he explained to Us. “I just know that I got my hands full. … I know what I got to do. So, I’m just going to do the right thing.”

When it comes to advice he has for his kids and grandkids, he encourages them to respect their teachers and parents — and to make sure that “you pick the right friends if you want your life to come out right.”

“If you pick the wrong friends, then your life is going to come out wrong. Simple,” he shared. “I tell my grandkids … ‘How do you want your life to come out wrong or right?’ They say, ‘Right.’ I say, OK, well do the right thing.’”

Flav added that he teaches his kids and grandkids the same things his mom used to teach him.

“She said, ‘You know your dos and you know your don’ts. So do all of your dos. Leave your don’ts alone,’” he explained.

On top of being a father and grandfather, Flav has also been busy with his own entertainment career — and he has no plans to slow down.

“I just want to stay successful and stay loving people and enjoy meeting good people,” he shared with Us, adding that he is going back to high school to get his diploma, which will be documented in a new reality series. “I want to send a message out to a lot of people my age that it’s never too late to go back and get your diploma. … I also want to send a message to all of the kids that are in school right now to get that piece of paper while you got your chance.”

The rapper has also partnered up with Smartfood popcorn to spread positive affirmations for smart decision-making in snacking and beyond.

“Being that my name is Flavor Flav, I am full of flavor. Smartfood, their popcorn is full of flavor, and I wanted them to have extra flavor, so there’s no other way to give them extra flavor than me coming on board,” he explained.

As part of his collaboration with Smartfood, fans nationwide are invited to enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Pop Clock, also worn by Flav in the campaign. To enter the giveaway, which runs from September 16 through September 19, fans must follow @Smartfoodpopcorn on Instagram, “like” the giveaway launch post and comment, “FLAVOR.”

“Y’all better watch out because I’m about to flavor up the whole world. … I’m about to make everybody smart,” Flav joked to Us.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi