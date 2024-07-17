For Oral Health Month, Pioneering Dentist Details How Your Mouth Is A Window To Your Overall Health

The first signs of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, inflammation, cardiovascular disease and even cancer may be found by looking inside your mouth, and according to the “father of biologic dentistry,” Dr. Gerry Curatola, healing the mouth helps heal the body.

Curatola, the author of “The Mouth Body Connection,” has developed a pioneering, holistic approach to oral health after more than 20 years of oral microbiome and dental toxicity research and 40 years of clinical practice, and has appeared as a dental expert alongside Katie Couric, Martha Stewart, and on numerous news programs. In honor of Oral Health Month, he’s sharing tips for changing your approach to oral care to promote overall health.



According to the World Health Organization’s Global Oral Health Status Report, yet only about two-thirds (65.5%) of adults over 18 had regular dental visits and cleanings in 2023.



Curatola says most oral issues are caused by an imbalance in the oral microbiome, rather than “bad bacteria.” Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach to treating an illness, biologic medicine takes a five-layer holistic approach, targeting biologic, biochemical, energetic, psycho-emotional and spiritual factors to achieve balance.

According to Curatola, ordinary toothpaste and mouthwash are like soap for your teeth, killing the good bacteria as well as the bad. Revitin toothpaste, introduced by Curatola after he founded Revitin Life Sciences in 2015, is the first prebiotic dental formulation designed to promote microbial homeostasis, a healthy balance of the bacteria and microbes your body needs. A healthier mouth microbiome can lead to fresher breath, stronger teeth and potentially reduced inflammation.

Temporary crowns should be avoided, according to Curatola. More than just cosmetic enhancements, porcelain dental crowns are long-term implants made from biocompatible materials designed to prioritize the long-term health and well-being of your teeth and surrounding oral structures. Curatola recommends alternatives to root canals, such as laser and ozone disinfection of the tooth. If the tooth cannot remain vital, or alive, a ceramic implant is recommended.

Curtatola also warns of the dangers of root canals, and offers safer alternatives to patients.

“Many people are unaware that the commonly performed root canal is the only medical procedure where dead material is left inside the body,” Curatola said. “A tooth is a living, breathing organ in a sense. It has a circulatory, nervous, lymphatic and skeletal system. Root canals can be a regular source of chronic inflammation and toxicity which, over time, have been shown to dysregulate the immune system. This can lead to autoimmune disease, thyroid disease and disorders, gut issues, heavy metal toxicity, and even cognitive disorders.”

As founder of Rejuvenation Health, a global healthcare wellness venture, and Rejuvenation Dentistry, a multi-specialty integrative dental practice based in New York City and East Hampton, Curatola has improved the health and longevity of more than 10,000 patients, including Billy Joel.

“Many traditional root canals can also be avoided and not the ‘go to’ procedure when someone has a toothache. Rather than a traditional root canal one alternative for my patients includes ozone treatments — since ozone is extremely antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal,” Curatola said. “A laser root canal treatment can precisely target and remove the infected issue, reducing inflammation, pain, and the overall time required for the procedure. We utilize an Erbium laser which can disinfect and stimulate regeneration as well. And we incorporate the use of platelet rich fibrin (PRF), a smart blood concentrate, and bone mineral graft to create a scaffold, a bone graft that can help heal that lesion so there is a stable base for an implant tooth replacement.”



