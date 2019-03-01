Exclusive

Watch Frankie Grande Do His Hilarious Impression of Sister Ariana Grande

Not holding back! Frankie Grande stopped by Us Weekly to discuss his phone case collaboration with Fifth & Ninth and the Big Brother alum, 36, didn’t hold back at any chance to make Us LOL.

In a hysterical game of “Truth or Dare,” the former Broadway star did his best impressions of his favorite pop divas ­­– Celine Dion, Cher and his own sister, Ariana Grande. Plus, he revealed his celebrity crush and which Oscar nominees he would marry, date or ditch! Watch the video above to see what he had to say.

