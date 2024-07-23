From Babydog To Miss Peaches To Olivia Benson, Even Famous Pets Are Family

From Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia speaking alongside his English bulldog Babydog at the Republican National Convention to Taylor Swift bringing her beloved cats on tours and trips, more people are recognizing that pets are family.

Erika Sinner, a CEO and advocate for empathy-driven leadership in the workplace, wrote the bestselling book “Pets are Family” to raise awareness about the importance of pet bereavement leave.

“Seeing Babydog steal the show at the RNC reminds us of the joy and companionship pets bring into our lives,” said Sinner, CEO of Directorie, which helps small-to-medium life science organizations deliver essential medications to patients who need them most.

“The bond between pets and their guardians is powerful; it shapes our choices, from spending habits to career decisions, underscoring the need for workplaces to adapt and support this relationship,” Sinner said.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy last year raised the alarm about an “epidemic of loneliness and isolation” in the United States. A lack of social connection comes with serious consequences not just for mental health but physical health, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, and premature death.

“Pets are more than just animals; they are family members who provide unconditional love and support, helping us navigate life’s challenges with greater resilience,” Sinner said. “In an era where loneliness is as detrimental to our health as smoking, our pets play a crucial role in fostering emotional well-being and connection.”

Taylor Swift, currently in the second year of her record-breaking Eras Tour, takes her beloved cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button with her everywhere she can, excluding countries with strict quarantine laws for animals. Her cats appear on her social media and in her music videos, join her at awards shows, and even star alongside her in commercials.

Sinner says Swift’s connection to her cats highlights the deep bond and emotional support pets provide, proving they’re more than just animals, they’re cherished family members.

And the deep emotional support pets provide isn’t just for the ladies, as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy proves. Usually known for his tough exterior, Portnoy showed his softer side when he rescued his pit bull, Miss Peaches. Fans quickly fell in love with her — and with “Papa Portnoy.” Miss Peaches has since become a global sensation, receiving the bone of the city of Miami and earning her own product collaborations.

Portnoy’s bond with Miss Peaches has even led him to speak out about the need for pet bereavement leave, proving that even the toughest guys can have a big heart for their furry family members.

Sinner says pet bereavement leave is not just a nice thing for employers to provide, it can also be good for business.

“When employees feel supported in their personal lives, including their relationships with their pets, they are more engaged and productive at work,” Sinner said.



TMX contributed to this story.