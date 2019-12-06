



Need to brighten up your wardrobe? In honor of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara hitting 1,000 all-purpose yards during his team’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on November 28, Fruit of the Loom is giving away 1,000 white T-shirts this weekend.

All fans need to do for a chance at winning a shirt is to comment on the nine branded posts on Kamara’s Instagram account by 3 p.m. ET Saturday, December 7.

The cleanly designed tees — from the 24-year-old athlete’s AK x FRUIT collaboration with Fruit of the Loom — feature the 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s personal logo on the custom hem tag, collar tag and hangtag.

Kamara, a University of Tennessee alum, is a big fan of Fruit of the Loom’s classic white tees and he believes the right tee can make an outfit. “I donno why I never bought @FruitOfTheLoom white tees,” he tweeted earlier this year, “but I’m not buyin any other brand ever again.”

The limited run of 1,000 shirts was inspired by Kamara making National Football League history in 2018 when he became the first player to rack up 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 20 career NFL games. “Hell, yeah, it’s been wild,” he told Sports Illustrated later that year. “I never wanted to be famous. I wanted to be successful.”