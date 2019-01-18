Telling it like he thinks it is. Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) was asked to spill his true feelings about ex-fiancé Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson — and he held nothing back.

The rapper, 35, was interviewed by his friend Big Bank Black on the FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday, January 17. The conversation began with talk about his new album, The WIZRD, but then quickly shifted to the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 30.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” the Atlanta native said. “I feel like … I don’t have no feelings.”

While he tried to bite his tongue at first, Future ultimately couldn’t hold back about the NFL star allowing Ciara, 33, to rant about her ex on the web. “He not being a man in that position,” Future said. “You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’”

The “Fine China” wordsmith continued: “If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She’d know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. Don’t give that s—t no energy. It’s about me. I’m taking care of everything.”

In January 2016, Future called the “Goodies” singer a “b—ch” on Twitter for allegedly preventing him from seeing their now-4-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. “I been silent for a year & a half..I ran outta patience,” he tweeted at the time. “I jus [sic] want babyfuture [sic] that’s all. I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture [sic].”

Ciara and Future met while working together in 2012, got engaged in October 2013, and welcomed their son in May 2014. The pair split in August 2014 amid rumors that the rapper cheated, however. The “Level Up” songstress began dating the professional athlete in early 2015 and the couple announced their engagement in March 2016. The duo tied the knot in England four months later and welcomed daughter Sienna in April 2017.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,” the “Love Sex Magic” singer wrote on Instagram shortly after giving birth. “No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm. 7lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017. Photo By Daddy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!