Only in New York! Garth Brooks shared a wild story about an encounter he had with Steven Tyler while performing with Billy Joel.

The country superstar, 61, recalled the incident during the Thursday, May 18, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while playing a game of “Rockstar Roulette.” When the wheel landed on Aerosmith and host Kelly Clarkson began detailing her childhood crush on Tyler, 75, Brooks said simply, “I showered with him.”

When the American Idol winner, 41, asked her guest to elaborate, the “Friends in Low Places” crooner explained that he and the Aerosmith frontman were both performing with Joel, 74, in 2008 for a final run of concerts at New York City’s Shea Stadium before it was demolished.

“I go out there, and I’m late anyway, and they have just the baseball showers,” Brooks recalled, explaining that he’d already started to bathe when he noticed someone else in the locker room with him. “I had soap in my eyes and I look around, and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s showering too.”

The Oklahoma native went on to note that he and the rocker exchanged greetings. “It was … ,” Brooks said, trailing off. “How many people get to say that?”

Clarkson then joked that Tyler may have had more shower partners than Brooks could have guessed. “Well, who knows?” she quipped. “He’s rock and roll, I don’t know! You might not be so special, Garth.”

The ACM Award winner is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency that kicks off Thursday at Caesars Palace. Ahead of opening night, he announced plans to extend the gig into next year.

“When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain.”

Tyler, for his part, is set to join Aerosmith for a farewell tour that begins in Philadelphia in September. The concert series — which commemorates the group’s 50 years as a band — will wrap up in Canada in January 2024.

Earlier this year, Tyler denied claims that he sexually assaulted a minor in the 1970s. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly in April, the “Dream On” singer alleged that plaintiff Julia Misley consented to their sexual relationship. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also requested that the lawsuit be dismissed entirely, alleging that Misley “has not suffered any injury or damage” as a result of his actions.

Misley filed a lawsuit against Tyler in December 2022, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In court docs obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Misley alleged that Tyler persuaded her to get an abortion as a teenager after she became pregnant with his child.

Misley’s legal team had a strong response to Tyler’s request to dismiss the case. “Never have we encountered a legal defense as obnoxious and potentially dangerous as the one that Tyler and his lawyers launched this week,” attorney Jeff Anderson wrote in a press release in April. “We hope Tyler’s mean-spirited gaslighting will backfire on him.”