Gary Oldman is a married man … again!

According to the Associated Press, Oldman, 59, tied the knot to art curator Gisele Schmidt in Beverly Hills, California, at the home of his manager, Doug Urbanski, in late August. This is the British native’s fifth marriage.

The newlyweds attended the premiere of Oldman’s latest film, Darkest Hour, together on Wednesday, November 8, at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. As previously reported, the Oscar-nominated star and his fourth wife, Alexandra Edenborough, officially divorced in 2015.

His other marriages include actress Lesley Manville, Uma Thurman and Donya Fiorentino, the latter of whom he shares two sons, Gulliver and Charlie. In a 2014 interview with The Independent, while still married to Edenborough, the actor spoke candidly about his relationships. He told the outlet, “Practice makes perfect. Isn’t that what they say? I’m not proud that this is my fourth marriage. But this is a good one. Hopefully, my last one.”

“I’ve been married, or re-married I should say, for five years but I was a single dad for 10,” he added in the same interview. “That’s just the way it happened. I have two kids to raise. Being a single dad has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done; the hardest thing I have ever done. And so I look at those boys and how really great they are, and they are my greatest accomplishment. That gives me a sense of, you know, I’ve got something right. I take great joy and peace from that. It helps me sleep at night knowing that hopefully, they’re going to be okay.”

Darkest Hour is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, November 22.

