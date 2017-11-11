George Takei has denied sexual assault allegations made against him by former model Scott R. Brunton.

Brunton alleged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Friday, November 10, that the longtime actor groped him while hanging out at the actor’s condo in 1981.

“We have the drink and he asks if I would like another. And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out,” Brunton said. “I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out.”

“The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine,’” Brunton continued. “And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’”

“So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked,” he added. “I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that they had spoken to four longtime friends of Brunton who said he had confided in them about the alleged encounter.

The Star Trek actor, 80, addressed the accusations on Saturday, November 11, by tweeting, “I’m writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now.”

“I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago,” the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant continued. “But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

The actor also praised his husband and partner of more than 30 years, Brad Altman Takei, for being “100 percent beside me on this”, saying, “I cannot tell you how vital it has been to have his unwavering support and love in these difficult times.”

