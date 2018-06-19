Kirk is getting hitched! Gilmore Girls alum Sean Gunn is engaged to his girlfriend, actress Natasha Halevi.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, shared the news via Instagram on Monday, June 18. “I asked @tashalitas to marry me and she said yes. Or to be more precise she said, ‘a million times,'” he captioned a pic of his bride-to-be kissing him on the cheek. She also showed off her stunning diamond ring.

Gunn popped the question as the couple vacationed in Kyoto, Japan. “Wrote a long thing, but, instead. . . WE’RE ENGAGED YOU GUYS!” Halevi captioned a photo of the pair embracing.

The couple began dating last year. In January, Gunn reflected about their time together. “2017 was tricky for the planet, but personally it was probably the best I’ve had, mostly because I met @tashalitas,” he gushed on social media at the time. “Here’s to finding joy in 2018.”

He’d later call her a “real-life wonder woman.” He added: “She’s smart and tough and funny and has great taste in cats.”

Gunn is best known for playing Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. He reprised his role in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

