Gisele Gives $1.5 Million to Haiti Relief Efforts

Gisele Bundchen has written a $1.5 million check to the Red Cross to aid the relief effort in Haiti, which was rocked Tuesday by a 7.0 earthquake that is believed to have killed at least 100,000 people.

The model — who reportedly earned $35 million last year — was prompted to pitch in after seeing the devastation done by this week’s earthquake, according to The Boston Globe.

Yele Haiti Earthquake Fund.

Madonna: She has pledged $250,000. In a statement, she said told UsMagazine.com: "My prayers are with the people of Haiti. I can't imagine the terrible pain and suffering they are experiencing. Sadly the depths of the tragedy are just becoming known and the need for our support grows more urgent with every passing moment."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: They are donating $1 million to Doctors Without Borders. Pitt's international advocacy group, Not On Our Watch – which he founded with George Clooney, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and producer Jerry Weintraub – also gave $1 million.

Related: See photos of Brad and Angelina on a humanitarian mission See emotional photos of the couple comforting refugees from war-torn Iraq

Lance Armstrong: His LiveStrong Foundation has pledged $250,000. Money will go to Doctors Without Borders and Partners in Health founded by Harvard professor Paul Farmer.

Alyssa Milano: The goodwill ambassador for UNICEF wrote a $50,000 check to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. She is asking U.S. corporations to match her donation.

Tyler Perry: $250,000

Ben Stiller: He's raising money for a school in Ceverine in Haiti through Save the Children. He also is asking fans for $10 donations charged to phone bills by texting "Haiti" to 90999.

See today's top celeb news photos

George Clooney: As Us reported Thursday, he is hosting a telethon Jan. 22 on MTV to raise funds.

David Blaine: The magician, who once shot a TV special in Haiti in 1999, is working with the Red Cross to raise funds for Haitian earthquake victims by performing his street magic for 72 hours non-stop, starting Friday at 9 a.m. in Times Square.