A milestone worth celebrating! Giuliana Rancic and her husband, Bill Rancic, exclusively told Us Weekly how they keep their relationship fun and fresh after 10 years of marriage.

“We have fun together, that’s it,” the 46-year-old businessman told Us on Wednesday, January 10. “We do everything together. We don’t do his and her’s vacations, I think that’s the beginning of the end in many cases. We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other. But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun.”

Added the 43-year-old E! News personality: “We don’t just love each other, we like each other. And I think that’s really important in a relationship. We’re best friends. We’re each other’s biggest confidant, each other’s biggest fan. We support each other.”

The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in 2007 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September 2017, told Us their secret to moving forward after having arguments.

“I feel like when you’re in a relationship, a marriage, whatever it is, we forget to really sit down with the other person and say, ‘Hey, I’m with you forever. We’re committed, I love you so much, you’re my life,’” the TV host explained, noting that she and the motivational speaker try and remind one another that they are completely committed to the relationship. “It’s nice when someone tells you, ‘You can’t get rid of me, I’m with you forever.’ It’s just reassuring.”

The former Giuliana & Bill stars, who are arents to Edward Duke Rancic, 5, also keep the romance alive through little romantic gestures. While the I Do, Now What? author gets the former Fashion Police host coffee every morning, she returns the favor by planning special massage and workout dates for them.

During their chat with Us, the pair also opened up about their new year’s resolutions, explaining that they’re keeping themselves accountable by having family goals.

“We’ve teamed up with Marshalls. We’re actually helping other people fulfill their new year’s resolutions,” the Apprentice winner said. Added the Going Off Script author, “We surprised a woman at Marshall’s and we had so much fun, we had a little shopping trip with her. She also had a family resolution, so we helped her find products to stick to that resolution. Because they say when you actually have products, when you buy products to make to resolution happen, you’re more likely to stick to it because you’re reminded of it.”

