Celebrity News

Glenn Close Reflects On OJ Simpson After His Death: ‘I Just Hope His Kids Are Alright’ (Exclusive)

By
Glenn Close Talks OJ Simpson After His Death
Glenn CloseAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

You can add Glenn Close to the list of people who think OJ Simpson was guilty of the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Speaking at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, honoring leaders in entertainment, business, tech, and science, the celebrated actress, 77, shared her thoughts on Simpson, who died last week at age 76.

“I, personally, think he was guilty,” Close told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet. “I just hope I hope his kids are alright.”

Simpson leaves behind kids Arnelle, Jason, Aaren, Sydney and Justin. He shared Arnelle, Jason and Aaren with first wife Marguerite Whitley, and Sydney and Justin with Nicole.

The Fatal Attraction star also recounted where she was when Simpson failed to turn himself in to police in 1994, resulting in the legendary Ford Bronco car chase through the Los Angeles area. She actually wasn’t far from the unfolding drama, which began with Simpson appearing to threaten suicide.

O.J. Simpson Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images

“I was onstage in LA doing Sunset Boulevard in 1994,” she recalled. “It was a matinee day. And I went on stage when he was at his house with a gun to his head, not knowing when I came offstage, whether he would have blown his brains out.”

When Close got home, she didn’t even have to turn on her TV to catch some of the unfolding drama.

“It was unbelievable. I remember it,” she said. “I was renting a house in Pacific Palisades. There were all these helicopters in the sky. It was OJ and so I remember it vividly.”

The chase ended at 8 p.m. when the Bronco returned to Simpson’s house. He surrendered almost an hour later.

Simpson was eventually acquitted of the murders, but later found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman.

In the days following Simpson’s death, reactions have poured in from those closest to him and to the case. Kato Kaelin, a witness in the 1995 trial, who was renting Simpson’s guest house at the time of the murders, issued a statement via Instagram, reiterating his condolences to the Goldman and Brown families.

“I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and to Kim, I hope you find closure,” he said. “And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson, may we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her.”

Sportscaster Bob Costas reflected on the “stark contrast” between the Simpson many knew prior to the trial and the man he believes responsible for murder.

“What I’m about to say doesn’t mitigate the crime that he quite obviously committed, but at the time, he was the sort of guy who’d remember the name of the kid who brought you the newspaper and coffee when you first got to the set to cover football on Sunday,” Costas said.

The Breakthrough Prize ceremony will premiere on YouTube on Sunday, April 21 at 11 a.m. PT.

Glenn Close

OJ Simpson

