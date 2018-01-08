Mixed messages. German model Barbara Meier chose not to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, and explained her decision in a lengthy Instagram post.

Meier, 31, shared a photo of herself in a floral gown prior to attending the award show on Sunday afternoon. In her caption, she detailed her reasoning for wearing color and said that her choice doesn’t mean she isn’t in support of the women’s movement issues that were at the forefront of the night.

“A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the Time‘s Up movement. I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless, I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight,” she wrote. “If we want this to be the Golden Globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion.”

She continued the post with her reasoning to “dress up a little more sexy,” and noted that she believes by not doing so “because some men can’t control themselves” is “a huge step back in my opinion.”

Meier concluded her thoughts: “We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!”

As previously reported, after months of revelations about sexual misconduct and gender inequality in Hollywood, almost all attendees at the 75th Golden Globes dressed in black. It was their way of supporting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and Time’s Up, a campaign that helps provide legal aid for victims of sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Many celebrities also joined by wearing a Time’s Up pin.

Besides Meier, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and actress Bianca Blanco also opted for colored gowns.

