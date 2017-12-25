Golfer Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret Are Engaged: Report

Golfer Jordan Spieth and his longtime girlfriend, Annie Verret, appear to be engaged after a photo of her sporting an engagement ring circulated on social media on Sunday, December 24.

The three-time major champion, 24, is pictured smiling in the photo with Verret, who is holding her hand up to her face and showing off a square-cut diamond ring in the pic posted by Golf Digest.

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret! A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:37am PST

The pair, who have been together since high school, have not made an official announcement and Spieth’s agent didn’t respond to Golf.com’s request for comment.

Spieth’s fellow golf pro Colt Knost offered his congratulations to the couple, tweeting the pic and writing, “A lot of young girls hearts breaking all over the world tonight. Congrats golden child.”

A lot of young girls hearts breaking all over the world tonight. Congrats golden child @JordanSpieth https://t.co/76BNPcZHTx — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) December 25, 2017

Spieth talked earlier this year about the importance of his relationship with Verret and his hopes for a family in the future.

After winning the British Open in July he said that golf will never take priority over his personal life.

“My faith and then my family, and then after that, you know, this is what I love to do,” he said during a press conference.

“[Golf is] not No. 1 in my life,” he continued. “And I’ll have a family of my own some day and that will be — golf will be fourth. So as of now, you know, my relationships I have with my best friends and my family and my girlfriend are second and golf’s third.”

Verret and Spieth were friends for years before they began dating in their senior year of high school. They maintained their relationship even after they went their separate ways for college — she majored in business at Texas Tech and Spieth was by her side when she graduated with a 4.0 GPA. The couple currently live together in a $7.1 million, 16,000-square-foot home in Dallas that has a 12-car garage, gym, pool and golf simulator.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!