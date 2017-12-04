Meet the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas: They’re over 50 — but they will never ask you to turn down the music.

The volunteer dance troop, who entertain fans at Memphis Grizzlies home games, showed off their moves on Friday, December 1, when they busted a move to Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang” during a timeout.

Grizz Grannies & Grandpas Score isn't great, but the Grannies & Grandpas dancing to Gucci Gang is. Posted by Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, December 1, 2017

“Highlight of the season for Memphis tbh,” wrote one person on Twitter, referencing the fact that the NBA team lost their 10th game in a row on Friday when they played the San Antonio Spurs.

Celebrities Dating Athletes

The group’s choreographer Terran Noir is a former member of the Memphis Grizzlies’ cheerleading and dance team the Grizz Girls. She typically selects about 35 Grannies and Grandpas for the season.

“We accept two types of dancers,” she told wannabe Grannies & Grandpas at an audition clinic last summer, according to USA Today. “One, those who execute the choreography as perfectly as possible. And two, we accept people who are absolutely adorable when messing up.”

Noir knows exactly what she’s looking for at tryouts. “With the Grizz Girls, you’re looking for beauty,” she told USA Today. “ With this team, you’re looking for cute — so cute the fans won’t want to leave their seats to get their popcorn.”

Celebrity Dads Who Had Children Late in Life

Though some dancers have been Grannies for all 13 seasons, no one is guaranteed a permanent spot on the team. “We don’t get any five-year deals,” Melody Douglas, a two-season Granny explained to the paper. Added Noir: “Every year, somebody gets out-danced. But I think we have the most fun of everybody in the franchise.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!