Steven Adler, a former drummer for the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, has been hospitalized after a possible suicide attempt, according to multiple outlets.

The musician, 54, stabbed himself at his Los Angeles home and was rushed to a local hospital shortly after 6:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 27, after someone at the house called 911, TMZ reports. According to the site, cops and paramedics found Adler with a stab wound in his stomach, though his injuries were not life-threatening.

Adler opened up about his history with suicide attempts in a 2011 interview with Rukus Magazine. “I could tell you there are two separate times I tried killing myself and both times I took 100 Valium, drank the big bottle of Jägermeister and shot up ¾ of a gram of heroin,” he said at the time.

He has also appeared in two seasons of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and one season of Sober House, and has talked candidly about his struggles with substance abuse — saying, for example, that his heroin use got him fired from Guns N’ Roses.

Adler also told Rukus he had been experiencing bouts of depression at the time. “Unfortunately, you don’t realize this until you’re getting sober but the reason why you’re depressed all the time is it’s the drugs that are depressing you,” he told the magazine. “Cocaine and heroin are depressants; Valium is a depressant; alcohol and cigarettes are a depressant.”

The Cleveland native performed with Guns N’ Roses from 1985 to 1990, after which he drummed for the bands Adler’s Appetite and Adler. He reunited with GNR for multiple stops of their Not in This Lifetime… Tour in 2016 and 2017.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

