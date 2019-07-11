On a break. Gus Kenworthy and his boyfriend, Matthew Wilkas, have split after nearly four years together.

“Gus and Matt are taking time apart,” a rep for the former couple tells Us Weekly. “They love and support each other and remain close friends.”

The Olympic freestyle skier, 27, and the actor, 41, made their final red carpet appearance together at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 4.

Kenworthy came out as gay in an October 2015 interview with ESPN. He started dating Wilkas a month later after sending him a direct message on Instagram.

“We’re great. We work through all of our issues, we talk, we have amazing communication,” the athlete told Us in February 2018. “But it’s also … up and down. I spend so much of my time on the road and traveling. We’ll go eight weeks without seeing each other. It’s a difficult relationship, but we work on it.”

The Gayby star traveled to Pyeongchang, South Korea, to support Kenworthy as he competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Their kiss before the silver medalist’s qualifying run in the men’s slopestyle was broadcast on live TV and went viral as a moment of visibility for LGBTQ athletes.

“It’s funny to be hearing people say, ‘The kiss that’s been around around the world,’ because in the moment, it was so casual. It’s just, like, ‘All right, wish me luck. Kiss.’ And then go out for my run,” Kenworthy told Us at the time. “It’s just something I do before every competition that Matt is there for. Then I finished the event and all the reporters kept asking me about the kiss and how impactful it was and I didn’t even really think about it. I didn’t even know the cameras were rolling at the time that it happened. But I’m really glad they were there.”

During their time together, the pair adopted a Jindo/Labrador mix named Birdie from a South Korean dog meat farm.

