Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Are Expected to Release a Duet Together

Sweet music for Bwen! Power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are expected to release a duet together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The yet-to-be-released song will likely be released on Shelton's upcoming 10th studio album, which is slated for spring. A follow up to 2014's Bringing Back the Sunshine, the country crooner's LP is slotted — for now — for a May release, but "that could change," adds the source.

While Shelton, 39, prepares for his upcoming album's debut, Stefani's third solo studio record is scheduled to hit stores on March 18. The adorable pair, who found support in one another after going through their respective divorces last summer, have been outspoken about their latest artistic endeavors.

Just this past Saturday, March 5, Stefani took to Twitter to gush about Shelton's new album. American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson first praised the "Honeybee" singer after listening to his upcoming hits.

“It’s SO good @blakeshelton 🙂 The whole new album is amazing! Can’t wait for everyone to hear it! Killer job!" Clarkson, 33, wrote, prompting Stefani to jump into the lovefest. "@kelly_clarkson @blakshelton soooooooOOOO good #newmusic #gottohearitfirst #lucky," the "Make Me Like You" songstress, 46, noted.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last November that the Voice coaches were an item. In an interview with the Today show last week, Stefani and Shelton's fellow Voice costar Pharrell Williams said he was surprised by their romance.

“It’s poppin’ off!” Williams said. “It’s so beautiful because being there, I watched both of them go through a lot, you know. You hate to see your friends go through something so heavy, and it’s kind of like a miracle, man — just watching that.”

