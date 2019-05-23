Celebs were out and about this week, from Hailey Bieber (nèe Baldwin) rocking her Levi’s 501 Jeans to celebrate 501 Day, to Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley celebrating their baby shower, to Shawn Mendes enjoying food at The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Hailey Bieber hosted the Levi’s 501 Day celebration while wearing a leather jacket and a pair of 501 Jeans in L.A.

— Caelynn Miller-Keyes rocked an Endless Summer dress at the launch of the Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze at Eveleigh in L.A.

— Gaten Matarazzo spoke with students about how he uses his signature hairstyle to express his own individuality on and off the camera for the #AXExpressYourself campaign at West Mifflin Area High School in Pittsburgh.

— Entrepreneur Brian Mazza, Women’s Health Editor in Chief Liz Plosser, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Super Bowl 50 champ Omar Bolden attended the HPLT inaugural speaker event at NYC’s The Ainsworth sponsored by Verb. The three-day health and wellness retreat included sunrise yoga at the top of the Empire State Building, dinner at Le Pain Quotidien x Whoop and a Biofreeze run with former Navy Seal David Goggins.

— Shawn Mendes attended The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

— The U.S. Women’s Soccer team lounged by the beach at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina while shooting the cover of Sports Illustrated in Saint Lucia.

— Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley cooled down with Ice Age Glacial Water while celebrating their baby shower at Seven 7 Seven in Laguna Beach.

— Harper Burtka-Harris, David Burtka and Gideon Burtka-Harris attended the Pip’s Island opening night off-Broadway event to benefit the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

— Rita Moreno posed for pictures at the Peabody Career Achievement Award at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.

— Nico Tortorella attended a screening of Disney’s new Aladdin at The Roxy Cinema.

— Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (co-founder of Run-DMC) hosted a Rumble Boxing fundraising class in NYC to launch his new National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR) PSA titled Below The Surface.

